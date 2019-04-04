Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov arrives in Colombo

-

The Russian naval ship, ‘Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov’ arrived at the port of Colombo on a goodwill visit today (03rd April). She was received by Sri Lanka Navy in compliance with naval traditions at the harbor premises.

Meanwhile, the Commanding Officer of the ship, Captain Mikhailovich Krokhmal is expected to call on Commander Western Naval Area and Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva this evening.

The 136m long Russian vessel has a displacement of 5,300 tons and it is manned by 28 officers and 208 sailors. The ship is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka and the crew is scheduled to take part in several sporting activities and other programmes organized by Sri Lanka Navy, during her stay in the island.

The vessel will set sail for her next port of call from the port of Colombo on 06th April, on completion of her tour events in Sri Lanka, stated Sri Lanka Navy.