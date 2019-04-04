Showers expected in several areas

-

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western provinces and in the Galle, Matara, Mannar and Vavuniya districts after 2.00 p.m., the Department of Meteorology says.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

SEA AREAS:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Winds will be South-easterly and the speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island.