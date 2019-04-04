GMOA to launch protest against Counter Terrorism Act
April 4, 2019 09:35 am
The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) is to launch a protest against the proposed Counter Terrorism Act this morning (04).
The protest will be carried out in front of the Fort Railway Station, the GMOA says.
Government executive grade officers of seventeen trade unions are to join the protest against the Counter Terrorism Act.
Accordingly, the protest march is scheduled to conclude at the Presidential Secretariat.