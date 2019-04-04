STF officer shoots himself at Temple Trees checkpoint

-

A security officer attached to the Special Task Force (STF) has committed suicide by shooting himself with his weapon at the security checkpoint at Temple Trees, Kollupitiya.

The incident has taken place this morning (04).

It was reported that he shot himself at the checkpoint at Michael roundabout near Temple Trees and sustained critical injuries to his head in the incident.

The deceased STF officer has been identified as a 30-year-old police constable (C-22) named Godadeniyalage Dilruksha Samarasinghe.

He has been living in Kandegama, Godayakanda of Warakapola police division.

The remains of the deceased are currently placed at the National Hospital Colombo.

The police suspect the deceased committed suicide over an issue involving a romantic relationship.