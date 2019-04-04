Lotus Road closed due to protest

-

The Lotus Road in Colombo has been temporarily closed off due to a protest, stated Ada Derana reporter.

Reportedly, the protest has been launched by Government Executive Officers based on several demands.

The police have taken measure to close off Lotus Road when the protestors, en route from Colombo Fort, attempted to enter the area.

According to the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) committee member Dr. Prasad Colombage, the protest was held to object the failure to provide solutions for their issues through the budget.