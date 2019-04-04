Emil Ranjan granted bail

April 4, 2019   02:11 pm

Former Prisons Commissioner Emil Ranjan Lamahewa, who was indicted over the alleged killing of 27 inmates during the prison clashes at Welikada Prison in 2012, has been granted bail.

The case was taken up before the Court of Appeal judge bench consisting of Justices Shiran Gunaratne and Nishshanka Karunaratne today (04).

Accordingly, the former prisons commissioner was released under a cash bail of Rs 100,000 and two personal bails of Rs 1 million each.

The judge bench also ordered the defendant hand over the defendant’s passport to the court.

He had been remanded over the incident for over a year.

