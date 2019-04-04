ETI depositors file FR petition urging CBSL to intervene

-

An organization of ETI depositors has today (04) filed a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition at the Supreme Court urging the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) to intervene in releasing their deposits.

The petition has named 18 respondents in total including the Central Bank, CBSL Governor, CBSL Monetary Board, ETI Finance Limited and its board of directors, Inspector General of Police and the Secretary to the Finance Ministry.

The petitioners say ETI Finance Limited is registered under the Central Bank and the money deposited by the customers of the company has been defrauded on a large scale. They complain that the Central Bank has failed to intervene to provide a solution in this regard.

Accordingly, the petitioners have sought the Supreme Court to issue an order urging the Central Bank to take measures regarding the issue.

The petitioners have also requested the Supreme Court for the seizure of all movable and immovable assets as well as the bank accounts of the directors of ETI Finance Limited.