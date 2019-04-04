ETI depositors file FR petition urging CBSL to intervene

ETI depositors file FR petition urging CBSL to intervene

April 4, 2019   04:20 pm

-

An organization of ETI depositors has today (04) filed a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition at the Supreme Court urging the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) to intervene in releasing their deposits.

The petition has named 18 respondents in total including the Central Bank, CBSL Governor, CBSL Monetary Board, ETI Finance Limited and its board of directors, Inspector General of Police and the Secretary to the Finance Ministry.

The petitioners say ETI Finance Limited is registered under the Central Bank and the money deposited by the customers of the company has been defrauded on a large scale. They complain that the Central Bank has failed to intervene to provide a solution in this regard.

Accordingly, the petitioners have sought the Supreme Court to issue an order urging the Central Bank to take measures regarding the issue.

The petitioners have also requested the Supreme Court for the seizure of all movable and immovable assets as well as the bank accounts of the directors of ETI Finance Limited.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories