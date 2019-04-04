Asagiri arrives at Port of Colombo

-

“Asagiri”, a naval ship belonging to Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force has arrived at the port of Colombo today (04) on a goodwill visit, stated Sri Lanka Navy.

The ship has been welcomed in accordance with naval traditions on arrival.

Director Naval Operations Commodore Sanjeewa Dias and a group of representatives from the Japanese embassy in Sri Lanka were also present on this occasion.

Commanding Officer of the ship Commander Yoshinori Sato has paid a courtesy call on Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenna. They have held cordial discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation and exchanged mementoes as a gesture of goodwill, the Navy said. Defence Attaché of the Japanese embassy in Sri Lanka, Captain Atsuhiro Morero has also attended the event.

137m long “DD-151 Asagiri” has a displacement of 3550 tons and a crew of 150 both officers and sailors onboard. During 3 day visit, the ship’s crew is scheduled to participate in several special programmes, arranged by the Sri Lanka Navy.

With the completion of their tour events, the ship will set sail for her next port of call from the island on 06th April.