Two arrested with elephant pearls

April 4, 2019   05:09 pm

Officials of Siyambalanduwa Special Task Force (STF) and Damabagalla Police have apprehended two elephant pearls prepared for sale.

They have arrested three suspects along with the elephant pearls at the raid conducted in Nilawabedda, Dambagalla.

According to the Police Media Spokesperson’s Office, the arrested suspects are residents of Dombagahawela area, aged 50 and 67.

They will be presented before the Monaragala Magistrate’s Court, today (04).

Dambagalla Police are conducting further investigations on the matter.

