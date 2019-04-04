UPFA meeting ends without conclusion

-

The United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) meeting ended without a decision on the budget voting, stated UPFA General Secretary MP Mahinda Amaraweera.

The meeting was held earlier today (04) at the Office of the Opposition Leader.

The meeting was attended by President Maithripala Sirisena and the Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa.

However, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) will meet separately tomorrow morning (05), where they would make a decision on the matter.