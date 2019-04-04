Admiral Karannagoda questioned for over 8 hours

-

Former Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy Retired Admiral Wasantha Karannagoda has left the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) after questioning over the disappearance of 11 youths in Colombo in 2008.

The former Navy Chief left the CID office in Colombo a short while ago after recording a statement for more than 8 hours, Ada Derana reporter said.

Karannagoda had arrived at the CID for the fourth day this morning at around 9.30 a.m.

He has arrived at the CID on three previous occasions, on 11th, 13th and 19th of March, to record a statement on the case.

Karannagoda had filed a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition seeking an order preventing the CID from arresting him.

In his petition, Karannagoda had stated that the CID launched an investigation on him for allegedly threatening a witness of the case on the disappearance of 11 youths in Colombo and suburbs in 2008.