Mahinda meets Wanni graduates

A group of graduates from Wanniya called on the Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa at the Office of the Opposition Leader, today (04).

The Chairman of the association told the Opposition Leader that the North and Eastern public are not impressed with the current political climate.

They also stated that, apart from the developmental activities done by Rajapaksa during his regime, no new developmental activities have been in the North-East areas by the current government.

According to them, the people of North-East are misled to gain the votes and after the elections, the voters are neglected.

Mahinda Rajapaksa responded saying that they acted with an understanding of the general public in North and Eastern areas.

He says that although North-Eastern people vote parties into power, those parties support the government by representing the opposition parties.

“Although they voted into the parliament by the North-Eastern people, they have never acted on the issues of those people; neither in parliament nor outside,” Rajapaksa further said.