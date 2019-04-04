DMK, Congress did nothing to protect Sri Lankan Tamils - Paneerselvam

DMK, Congress did nothing to protect Sri Lankan Tamils - Paneerselvam

April 4, 2019   11:16 pm

-

Ruling AIADMK top leader O Paneerselvam Thursday accused the DMK and Congress of being responsible for the “genocide” of Tamils in Sri Lanka during the last phase of civil war in the island nation in 2009. 

The two parties were in power in the Centre then but did nothing to protect the Lankan Tamils, he said campaigning for AIADMK Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency candidate M Thiagarajan in Gudalur in Nilgiris District.

“DMK and Congress are responsible for the genocide of Sri Lankan Tamils,” he said. 

On the other hand, five members of the DMK alliance partners later visited Sri Lanka and received “valuable gifts” from the then President Mahinda Rajapaksha, Paneerselvam, who is the deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu, charged.

-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories