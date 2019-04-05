Actor Ryan Van Rooyen grilled for 18 hours; handed over to Weligama Police

-

UPDATE: Ryan Van Rooyen has been handed over to Weligama Police for inquiries into the incident of possession of cannabis.

Actor Ryan Van Rooyen, who was deported to Sri Lanka following his arrest in Dubai with ‘Makandure Madush’, has been taken to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD).

This was after he was questioned for around 18 hours by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake.

Ryan Van Rooyen (41) and four more suspects, who were arrested with ‘Makandure Madush’ at a party in Dubai, were deported to Sri Lanka on Wednesday night and reached BIA last morning.

They were taken into CID custody upon arrival in the country.

On February 5th, the Dubai Police had arrested ‘Makandure Madush’ at a party which involved drugs. Several prominent underworld figures and Sri Lankan celebrities including singer Amal Perera, his son Nadeemal Perera and actor Ryan Van Rooyen were also taken into custody at this party organised by Madush.

On February 9th, police seized the car which had allegedly been used by actor Ryan Van Rooyen, before he left for Dubai, at a tourist resort in Weligam, Mirissa.

Upon searching the car in question, police officers also found 5,750mg of Kerala cannabis inside it.

The resort in question is owned by Amila Prasanga Hettiarachchi, alias “Suranji Sudda”, who was also arrested in Dubai with Madush.

Eight of the suspects arrested in Dubai including underworld figure Kanjipani Imran were previously deported to Sri Lanka on three separate occasions.