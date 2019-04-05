Tense situation at Bandaragama Pradeshiya Sabha

April 5, 2019   11:06 am

A tense situation is reported from the Bandaragama Pradeshiya Sabha owing to a clash between the Pradeshiya Sabha members.

According to Ada Derana reporter, a clash had occurred between members of the United National Party (UNP) and members of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) during the sitting of the Pradeshiya Sabha.

Reportedly, the clash had occurred over a proposal by the UNP group to give a shop at the newly built shopping complex in Bandaragama, to a certain family of the area.

