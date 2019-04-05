18 Indian fishers held for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

-

Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended 18 Indian fishermen who engaged in illegal fishing in Northern territorial waters of Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, the Indian poachers were caught in the seas 16 nautical miles west of lighthouse-Point Pedro during a Naval patrol, yesterday (4).

Three dhows used by them had also been taken into naval custody, the navy media unit said.

The apprehended Indian fishers and dhows were brought to SLNS Uthtara in Jaffna, the release said.

After administering group of fishers into a basic medical check-up they are due to be handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries-Jaffna for onward legal action.