Over 200,000 persons affected by dry weather - DMC

Over 200,000 people have been affected by the dry weather conditions prevailing in the country says the Disaster Management Center (DMC).

Deputy Director of DMC, Pradeep Kodippili stated that District Secretaries have been provided with facilities and financial provisions needed to provide relief for the affected people.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology has stated that sun will be directly over Sri Lanka from today (05) until the 15th of April.

The Department pointed out that the nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today would be Dikwella, Kekanadura, Kotawila, and Midigama at about 12:12 noon.

There will also be high-temperature weather at Gampaha, Mannar, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu, Hambantota, and Monaragala Districts today, according to Meteorology Department.