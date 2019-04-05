-

The Court of Appeal has rejected the appeal filed by Gampola Vidanage Samantha Kumara alias ‘Wele Suda’ over the death sentence imposed against him by the Colombo High Court, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The appeal was taken up before a Bench consisting of Justices Deepali Wijesundara and Achala Wengappuli, today (04).

Gampola Vidanage Samantha Kumara alias ‘Wele Suda’ was awarded capital punishment in 2015 over possession of 7.05 g of heroin.

However, Wele Suda appealed against the verdict stating that the manner in which the High Court had imposed the sentence on him was against the law and sought an order acquitting him from the charges.

Following a lengthy trial, the Appeals Court rejected his appeal.

Reportedly, the attorneys representing Wele Suda will be filing a case at the Supreme Court against the decision of the Appeals Court.