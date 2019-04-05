Court rejects appeal against Wele Sudas death sentence

Court rejects appeal against Wele Sudas death sentence

April 5, 2019   01:51 pm

-

The Court of Appeal has rejected the appeal filed by Gampola Vidanage Samantha Kumara alias ‘Wele Suda’ over the death sentence imposed against him by the Colombo High Court, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The appeal was taken up before a Bench consisting of Justices Deepali Wijesundara and Achala Wengappuli, today (04).

Gampola Vidanage Samantha Kumara alias ‘Wele Suda’ was awarded capital punishment in 2015 over possession of 7.05 g of heroin.

However, Wele Suda appealed against the verdict stating that the manner in which the High Court had imposed the sentence on him was against the law and sought an order acquitting him from the charges.

Following a lengthy trial, the Appeals Court rejected his appeal.

Reportedly, the attorneys representing Wele Suda will be filing a case at the Supreme Court against the decision of the Appeals Court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories