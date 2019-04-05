-

The police officer, attached to Minister Arjuna Ranatunga’s security unit, who was arrested in connection with the shooting incident that took place at the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), has been released from the charges against him by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

When the case was taken up for hearing today (5) before Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne, the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) informed the court that the Attorney General has instructed not to take further action against the accused.

Accordingly the magistrate therefore ordered his release from the case.

One person was killed while another two persons were injured in shooting which occurred within the CPC premises during a tense situation when Minister Arjuna Ranatunga arrived at the premises on the 28th of October 2018.

An angry mob had surrounded the minister and his security officers and attacked them prompting the officer in question, who is attached to the police ministerial security division (MSD), to open fire using hs service pistol.

The officer had been arrested and remanded in connection with the incident, but was later released on bail as ordered by the Colombo High Court.