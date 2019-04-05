HRCSL to probe into Rathgama businessmen murders

-

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) says that they will collect statements from several parties over the murders of two businessmen from Rathgama area.

The HRCSL investigations are conducted based on a complaint received by the Matara office of HRCSL and a complaint lodged by the family of the businessmen at the HRCSL Head Office.

Accordingly, the statements will be recorded from the parties which lodged the complaints, residents of the area and police officials regarding the case, stated HRCSL.

The Commission has planned to publish a report on the findings following investigations.

Two businessmen from Rathna Udagama, Boossa, 33-year-old Manjula Asela, and 31-year-old Rasen Chinthaka, were taken away by a group of persons in police uniforms who had arrived in a van and a car at around 10 a.m. on 23rd of January. Both businessmen had been at the residence of Manjula Asela at the time of the incident.

It was then reported that the two businessmen were assaulted and murdered inside a house in Gonamulla area and that their remains were burned at Medagangoda Forest Reserve in Walasmulla. Several more bone fragments were recovered by the CID on February 27th at the location where remains of the two businessmen were purportedly burned.