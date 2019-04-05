Joint Opposition to vote against Budget 2019

-

The Joint Opposition has decided to vote against the 2019 Budget during the third reading vote scheduled to be held this evening (5).

MPs representing the Joint Opposition convened a meeting in Committee Room 02 at the Parliament Complex, a short while ago, which was chaired by Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Speaking to reporters following the meeting, UPFA MP Udaya Gammapila said that they have decided to vote against the budget today just as they did during the second reading vote.

He claimed that regardless of parties any Member of Parliament who is sensitive to the sorrow of the people cannot support this budget proposal.



He also said that according to the information they have received so far, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has decided to abstain from voting.

“But sensitive MPs have decided to ignore the party’s decision and vote against the budget. We salute those MPs.”

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) held talks yesterday, with the participation of President Maithripala Sirisena and Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa, to reach a decision on the budget vote.

However, both parties failed to reach an agreement on the matter while the parties were expected to meet separately today to take a decision.