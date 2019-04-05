Scholarship exam to be replaced by Grade 8 exam

-

President Maithripala Sirisena says that the new education system replacing the Grade 05 Scholarship Examination will introduce a new examination for Grade 08.

The President mentioned this addressing an event at Mahamaya Girls’ School in Kadawatha, today (05).

He says that the aim of introducing a new education system to replace the Grade 05 Scholarship Examination is to allow students to shape their future according to their skills.

Under the new system, an examination will be held for Grade 08 students and the students will be able to continue their higher education on a selected field of study, stated the President.

The President further said that he expects to categorize schools and expand those schools according to relevant their fields of study.

The new system further aims to guide students into an education system which suits an innovative and green economy as well as ending the era where graduates with Bachelors of Arts protest on the roads, according to President Sirisena.