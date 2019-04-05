Geoffrey Aloysius, P. Samarasiri and PTL Directors granted bail

-

Chairman of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) Geoffrey Aloysius, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank P. Samarasiri and three PTL directors have been granted bail by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (5).

When the case filed over the Central Bank bond scam was taken up today (5) before Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne, the attorneys representing the suspects filed bail applications on behalf of their clients who are in remand custody.

Accordingly the chief magistrate ordered that the PTL Chairman and former Central Bank deputy governor each be released on a cash bail of Rs 100,000 and two personal bails of Rs 2 million each.

The three other directors of the Perpetual Treasuries Limited were ordered released on two personal bail of Rs 1 million each.

However, all five of them were barred from leaving the country by the court.

The case was postponed until April 30, Ada Derana reporter said.

Geoffrey Aloysius, P. Samarasiri and the three directors of PTL; Pushpamithra Gunawardena, Chithra Ranjan Hulugalla and Muthuraja Surendran were arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) over the Bond Scam on March 25.

They were remanded until today (April 5) after being produced at court.