Sampanthan to replace Chamal in Constitutional Council

Sampanthan to replace Chamal in Constitutional Council

April 5, 2019   07:36 pm

-

Parliamentarian R. Sampanthan was nominated to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of MP Chamal Rajapaksa from the membership of the Constitutional Council, at the Council meeting today (05).

The Constitutional Council met this evening in the Parliament chaired by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

The Chairman of the Council Speaker Jayasuriya informed the Council on the discussion he held with the National Police Commission (NPC) at the parliament. He stated that the NPC, along with its Chairperson K. W. Ekanayake Karaliyadda, is functioning properly with full membership.

Also, the Office for the Recovery has commenced functioning properly with the full membership, chaired by Dhara Wijetilleke, informed the Speaker.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories