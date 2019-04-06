NVQ certificates will awarded after 13 years of schooling - Akila

-

Students who complete 13 years of education with vocational training will be offered the internationally recognized NVQ certificate in addition to the GCE Advanced Level Certificate, stated the minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam.

Addressing a Colors Night event held at the BMICH last night (04), he pointed out that this would ensure a child entering the workforce after the school education will not be lacking when searching for employment.

By next year, every child in the country will have the opportunity to sit for the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination irrespective of their result at the G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination, said Kariyawasam.

Stating that a circular was issued in 2015 that every child should engage in any sport to ensure physical and mental balance, the Minister pointed out that a balanced personality with good mental and physical health can be built through sports.

A cabinet paper is submitted to provide a monthly allowance of Rs 2500 through the Subaga Scholarship Fund for 1000 children who display good performances in sports, said the Minister.

He added that the selected 3850 coaches will be given their appointments to schools in May after undergoing proper training.