The government of Pakistan on Friday while appreciating Sri Lanka’s role in the United Nation’s peace keeping missions, presented 15 computers and printers to the newly established Peace Keeping Training Centre of Sri Lankan Army.

High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka, Maj. Gen. (R) Dr. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat handed over the computers and printers to the Sri Lankan Army Commander Lt. Gen. Mahesh Senanayake in a ceremony held at Army Headquarters, according a press release from the Pakistani HC in Colombo.

On the occasion, Dr Shahid Ahmad said the relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka are time-tested and based on mutual trust. He hoped that both countries will continue to make efforts for nurturing new vistas of cooperation in the years ahead.

He also underscored that Pakistan has been the most significant and consistent contributor to the UN Peacekeeping around the world with the participation of over 150,000 troops since 1960.

Pakistani peacekeepers have left no stone unturned in the noble cause of helping humanity, building peace and bringing stability across the regions, under the banner of United Nations, he said.

Sri Lankan Army Commander, Lt. Gen. Mahesh Senanayake expressed his gratitude over the assistance and said it would help further improving the IT facilities at the centre.

Source: APP

-Agencies