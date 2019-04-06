Showers predicted in several provinces

-

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces and Kaluthara district after 2.00 p.m. and will spread into Ampara and Batticaloa districts afterwards.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning, it said.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year.

The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (06th), are Ahungalla, Ganegoda, Kalubowitiyana, Ketawala, Walalgoda, Sooriyawewa and Galkaduwa about 12:12 noon.

Sea Area:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly or variable in direction and the speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island.