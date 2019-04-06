Van hits and kills two road construction workers

-

Two persons were killed after a van collided with RDA workers engaged in road construction in Anuradhapura.

Police said the incident had taken place at around 12.30 a.m. today (6) near 38th mile post on the Puttalam Road.

A van traveling from Anuradhapura towards Nochchiyagama had hit the two individuals who were directing traffic while Road Development Authority (RDA) workers were engaged in road repairs.

They were rushed to the Anuradhapura Hospital in critical condition, however had scuccumbed to injuries before admission to the hospital.

The identities of the deceased have not been ascertained as of yet while the bodies have been placed at the mortuary of the Anuradhapura Hospital.

Police are conducting further investigations.