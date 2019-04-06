JVP to reach final decision on passing 20A in May

April 6, 2019   12:23 pm

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) says a final decision would be taken next month with regard to passing the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, which has been presented by the party and seeks to abolish the executive presidency.

JVP General Secretary Tilvin Silva stated that if the executive presidency is not abolished through the passage of the 20th Amendment, the JVP would enter the upcoming Presidential Election as a public movement. 

He made these comments during an event held in Anuradhapura.

