A group of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) members including SLFP Kurunegala District Organiser A.A.A. Latheef today (06) obtained membership of the United National Party (UNP).

This was after they met with UNP General Secretary Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam na held a discussion with him.

The group of SLFP members includes 21 candidates who contested the for the Dodangaslanda electorate at the last local government election.