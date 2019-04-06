Strict laws to control noise pollution from vehicle horns

-

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has been instructed to take stern action against vehicles fitted with horns that are causing noise pollution in the country.

These instructions were given at the meeting, convened on the direction of the President, and chaired by the Secretary Defence, Hemasiri Fernando, held at Ministry of Defence on Friday (05).

A number of short term and long term decisions relating to creating a developed and disciplined country were taken up for discussion at the meeting, the defence ministry said.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (Traffic) Ajith Rohana was instructed to take measures to educate all police stations in the country to implement laws against vehicles violating regulations with horns of more than 105 decibels.

In addition, holding a ‘Silent Day’ with the participation of school children, passengers and drivers was also discussed.

One of the highlights of the discussion was agreement of all the private bus owners’ associations and other institutions attending the meeting to the implementation of this law.

Representatives of 22 institutions including IGP, Import and Export Controller, Sri Lanka Customs, Central Environmental Authority, Road Passenger Transport Authority and the National Transport Commission were present at the meeting.

The president of “Surakimu Sri Lanka” organization Ven. Pahiyangala Ananda Thero was also present at the meeting.