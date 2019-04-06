Current MPs can learn a lot from Jeyaraj - Rajapaksa

-

Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa says that although the budget was passed with a majority of votes, the government will not be able to give relief to the masses through it.

He made these comments while responding to questions from reporters after participating in the 11th commemoration ceremony of former minister the late Jeyaraj Fernandopulle, at Weliweriya today (6).

Addressing the event, Rajapaksa had said that Members of Parliament should always be exemplary and that the late Jeyaraj Fernandopulle had never behaved in the manner that current MPs are behaving in Parliament.

“Whether he was in the ruling party or the opposition, he was always in the fight. He never uttered a word that had to be cut off from the Hansard,” he said.

Therefore the current MPs have much to learn from Jeyaraj Fernandopulle’s character, he said.