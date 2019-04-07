Fire in Bloemendhal garbage dump extinguished

April 6, 2019   11:18 pm

A sudden fire that erupted once again in the Bloemendhal garbage dump this afternoon (6) was brought under control by fire-fighters and Army troops of the 14 Division under the Security Force Headquarters-West.

Initially 2 Officers and 25 Other Rankers with 9 Army riders on the directions of the General Officer Commanding, 14 Division had engaged in the fight against the spreading fire. 

It is suspected that the fire had erupted due to the extreme weather conditions currently prevailing in the Western Province.

