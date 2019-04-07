Showers possible in several areas

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces and in Kalutara district after 2.00 p.m. It will spread into Ampara and Batticaloa districts afterwards.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning stated the Department of Meteorology.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the Sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (07th), are Nalluruwa, Bellapitiya, Bothale, Kahawatta, Kadurugalla, Konketiya, Habessa and Dombagahawela about 12:11 noon.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the South-eastern sea areas in the evening or night. Mainly fair weather will prevail over the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly or variable in direction and the speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island.