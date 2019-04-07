Two injured, motorbike set ablaze in caste clash in Vavuniya

-

Two persons have been injured in a clash between two groups in Sinnapudukulam, Omanthai-Vavuniya over an issue of castes, stated Ada Derana reporter.

During the clash which had taken place yesterday (06), two motorcycles have been attacked during the clash and one has been set ablaze, stated the Police.

The injured persons have been admitted to the Vavuniya hospital and another has been arrested in connection to the clash.

The police are conducting further investigations to arrest two more suspects regarding the incident.

The arrested suspect is set to be produced before the Vavuniya Magistrate’s Court.

Omanthai Police is conducting further investigations.