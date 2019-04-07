Eleven including women arrested at Facebook party in Tangalle

-

Eleven partygoers have been arrested over the sale of Cannabis and sale of beer and government alcohol without a license in Tangalle.

The group had been at a party organized via Facebook at a tourist hotel in Tangalle when the arrest was made last night (06), stated Tangalle Police Headquarters.

Six males from Kadawatha, Tangalle, Hingurakgoda, Ragama and Parakaduwa areas, who were arrested at the party, had been between 21 to 40 years of age.

According to Ada Derana reporter, 05 females of ages between 17 and 26 had been among the arrestees. They had been from Hittetiya, Kaduwela, Matara, Kiriwadulla, and Kekirawa areas.