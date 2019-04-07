Person arrested with firearm without license

-

A person has been arrested in Kandaketiya over the possession of a locally manufactured firearm without a license.

The arrest has been made at raid conducted at the Kahagollaarawa village in Mahakele, Kandaketiya, this morning (07).

The Kandaketiya Police had conducted the raid on the instructions of the Superintendent of Police in charge of Badulla Division.

Reportedly, the firearm had been discovered hidden inside a house.

The arrested 58-year-old male from Kahagollaarawa is to be produced before the Badulla Court tomorrow (08).

Kandaketiya police are conducting further investigations.