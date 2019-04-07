Person arrested with firearm without license

April 7, 2019   03:35 pm

-

A person has been arrested in Kandaketiya over the possession of a locally manufactured firearm without a license.

The arrest has been made at raid conducted at the Kahagollaarawa village in Mahakele, Kandaketiya, this morning (07).

The Kandaketiya Police had conducted the raid on the instructions of the Superintendent of Police in charge of Badulla Division.

Reportedly, the firearm had been discovered hidden inside a house.

The arrested 58-year-old male from Kahagollaarawa is to be produced before the Badulla Court tomorrow (08).

Kandaketiya police are conducting further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories