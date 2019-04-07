Prev. govt built bridges for their families; we build for common man - Sajith

-

Minister of Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs, Sajith Premadasa says that the rulers of the previous government built bridges that they and their families could cross, and the current government builds bridges for the common man.

“The bridges we build for the common man of the country will strengthen and expand the livelihoods of the farming community and the money they gain from this will improve their lives as well,” said the Minister.

In the current political situation, the opposition picks the candidate that best secures their families, according to him. There is no chance a common man will receive the candidacy of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), he added.

Premadasa expressed these views at a foundation stone laying ceremony held in Hambantota district today (07).