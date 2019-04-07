Indian Defense Secretary arrives in Sri Lanka

Indian Defense Secretary arrives in Sri Lanka

April 7, 2019   05:31 pm

-

The Indian Defense Secretary Sanjay Mitra has arrived in Sri Lanka on a two-day official visit earlier this evening (07).

Along with him a delegation of seven members had also arrived in the country, stated the Ada Derana reporter.

The Defense Secretary and the delegation had arrived from Delhi on the Air India flight AI 281 at the Bandaranaike International Airport, at around 3.45 pm this afternoon.

on the two-day visit, the Indian Defense Secretary will hold bilateral discussions with President Maithripala Sirisena, Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne and the Commanders of the tri-forces.

