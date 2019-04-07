No power cuts in Vesak month - Ravi

April 7, 2019   07:23 pm

There will be no power cuts during the month of Vesak, according to Minister of Power, Energy and Business Development Ravi Karunanayake.

Minister claims that the reports circulating that there is a possibility of power cuts during the month of Vesak are false.

Karunanayake says that he will not let any more power cuts happen in the country after the 10th of April.

The Minister expressed these views to the media, holding a press conference today (07).

