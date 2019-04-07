Al-Quran translated into simple Sinhala

-

The launch of the simple Sinhala language translation of the holy Al-Quran was held at the BMICH this afternoon (07) under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena.

It is significant that this translation is in the simple Sinhala language, in order for people to understand the history of Islam, as well as to understand the culture and religious background of the Muslim people.

The work was carried out by the All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama (ACJU), using the guidance of Islamic scholars.

The first copy of the Al-Quran translated into Sinhala was presented to President Sirisena by the Chairman of ACJU Ash-Sheikh M. I. M. Rizwe Mufthi.

The event was attended by many including Islamic priests, former Minister Attorney-at-Law Imthijas Bakeer Markar, President’s Counsel Fais Mustafa, the Secretary of the ACJU M. M. A. Mubarak and ACJU members.