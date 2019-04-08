Two more arrested with Madush deported to SL

-

Two more persons who were arrested with Makandure Madush at his party in Dubai has been deported to Sri Lanka last night (07), stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

They have been handed over to the Immigration-Emigration officials when they landed at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) and have been transferred to the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and intelligence officers for questioning.

According to Ada Derana reporter, the arrested persons are identified as a Mohammed Nazim Mohammed Faizer and a Mohomed Jabeer Mohomed Mufa.

‘Makandure Madush’ was arrested along with many other Sri Lankans including celebrities at a party, which involved drugs, in a joint operation carried out by law enforcement officers from both Sri Lanka and Dubai.