Sports Ministry van crashes into lorry; one hospitalized

An accident had occurred when a van belonging to the Ministry of Sports had collided with a parked lorry. The accident has injured and hospitalized a lawyer who had been traveling on the van.

The accident has happened Malliappuwa, Hatton area on the Hatton-Colombo highway, at around 6.45 am the morning (08).

According to the Hatton Police, the van had been speeding when it had crashed head-on with a lorry parked on the side of the road.

Reportedly, the van had suffered major damages and the lorry too had suffered some damages.

The cause of the accident is the driver of the van falling asleep mid-driving, stated the Hatton Police.

Investigations are carried out by the Hatton Police station.