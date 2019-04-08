Veteran musician H. M. Jayawardena passes away

Veteran musician H. M. Jayawardena passes away

April 8, 2019   12:25 pm

Veteran musician H. M. Jayawardena has passed away at the age of 69 years, a short while ago.

The musician had been receiving treatment at the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila when he had passed away.

H. M. Jayawardena is a recognized musician, music composer and a music director. He had composed many recognized artists such as Pandith W. D. Amaaradeva and Victor Ratnayake.

Jayawardena had been the father of renowned musician Kasun Kalhara and the husband of late veteran singer Malani Bulathsinhala.

