CCTV: One dead, two injured in fatal accident caused by drunk army officer

-

One person has died in a fatal motor accident caused in a head-on collision between a car and a three-wheeler.

The accident took place at around 6.00 a.m. last morning (07) on Kottawa-Borella road near Kalalgoda area.

The car in question has veered off to the other side of the road and crashed against a three-wheeler arriving from the opposite side.

The driver of the car has been identified as a Lance Corporal in Sri Lanka Army who had been under the influence of alcohol at the time, the police said.

Two passengers who were in the backseat of the three-wheeler have sustained critical injuries in the accident while the driver succumbed to injuries. The injured are currently receiving medical treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.

The Lance Corporal has been arrested by the police and Talangama Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.