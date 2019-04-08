Sri Lanka casino entry fee to only apply to locals

-

The government of Sri Lanka has clarified that a previously proposed $50 casino entry fee would only apply to nationals, Finance Minister says.

International visitors would not be required to pay the levy in order to be admitted to the nation’s casinos.

News about Sri Lanka’s plan to introduce an entry fee on visitors wishing to gamble at local casinos first emerged last month. The proposal was tacked onto the country’s budget for the next fiscal year.

Sri Lankan lawmakers also presented a plan for a drastic increase in the annual license fee casino operators are required to pay. Seeking additional revenue for the nation’s coffers, the government has decided to double that fee to LKR400 million (approx. $2.2 million) from LKR200 million. In addition, casino owners will also be obligated to pay a 15% tax on their full-year gambling turnover. The new tax took effect on April 1.

Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera clarified last week that the proposed $50 entry fee would only apply to nationals and residents of the tiny South Asian island nation. The purpose of the levy would be to discourage locals from gambling at casinos.

Minister Samaraweera also said that the government is preparing to roll out a framework for the regulation of gambling in the country. The adoption of a new framework was a prerequisite under Sri Lanka’s anti-money laundering law.

Looming Ban on Cricket Betting

Aside from casinos, betting on cricket and horse races are two other gambling activities that are particularly popular with Sri Lankan gamblers. However, changes in the way these are provided are soon to be implemented, as announced by Minister Samaraweera.

-Agencies