Worker dies after falling from hotel under construction at Galle Face

An individual, who was employed at a hotel under construction at Galle Face, Colombo, has died after falling off the 18th floor, the police media spokesperson said.

The deceased was identified as a 22-year-old youth residing in Meegahathenna area.

The remains of the deceased are currently placed at Colombo National Hospital and the postmortem examination is scheduled to be conducted today (09).

Colombo Fort Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.