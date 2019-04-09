Indian Chief of Integrated Defense Staff meets Navy Commander

-

The Indian Chief of Integrated Defense Staff Lieutenant General Podali Shankar Rajeshwar met the Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva at Naval Headquarters, yesterday (8th April).

The Indian Chief of Integrated Defense Staff is currently on an official tour in Sri Lanka, stated the Sri Lanka Navy.

They held a cordial discussion on matters of mutual interest and bilateral importance and mementos were also exchanged to mark the occasion.

Assistant Defense Attaché Lieutenant Colonel Ravi Sekar Misra was also present on this occasion.