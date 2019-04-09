Indian Chief of Integrated Defense Staff meets Navy Commander

April 9, 2019   09:59 am

-

The Indian Chief of Integrated Defense Staff Lieutenant General Podali Shankar Rajeshwar met the Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva at Naval Headquarters, yesterday (8th April).

The Indian Chief of Integrated Defense Staff is currently on an official tour in Sri Lanka, stated the Sri Lanka Navy.

They held a cordial discussion on matters of mutual interest and bilateral importance and mementos were also exchanged to mark the occasion.

Assistant Defense Attaché Lieutenant Colonel Ravi Sekar Misra was also present on this occasion.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories