Twenty-one year old arrested with live grenade and swords
April 9, 2019 10:27 am
A person has been arrested in Ayyankeni, Eravur over the possession of a live hand grenade and sharp weapons.
The suspect has been arrested in a raid conducted by the Intelligence Officials of Batticaloa Division.
The officers have discovered a foreign-manufactured hand grenade and two swords on the suspect.
The 21-year-old suspect is revealed to be a resident of Ayyankeni area.
He will be produced at the Eravur Magistrate’s Court, today (09).