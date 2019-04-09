Twenty-one year old arrested with live grenade and swords

April 9, 2019   10:27 am

A person has been arrested in Ayyankeni, Eravur over the possession of a live hand grenade and sharp weapons.

The suspect has been arrested in a raid conducted by the Intelligence Officials of Batticaloa Division.

The officers have discovered a foreign-manufactured hand grenade and two swords on the suspect.

The 21-year-old suspect is revealed to be a resident of Ayyankeni area.

He will be produced at the Eravur Magistrate’s Court, today (09).

