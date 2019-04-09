Inmates convicted for felonies to be transferred to Boossa prison

April 9, 2019   10:56 am

The Ministry of Justice and Prison Reforms has decided to transfer inmates convicted of serious criminal offences to Boossa prison within the following month.

Convicts who have been sentenced for underworld criminal gang activities, drug trafficking and other serious criminal offences will be transferred accordingly.

Boossa prison, which was previously assigned under the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID), has now been assigned to the Justice and Prison Reforms Ministry.

Transferring of the inmates will commence following the completion of the reconstruction of prison cells at Boossa prison, the ministry stated.

